KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury has charged 16 Kansas City metro residents with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Of the 16, 11 reside in Kansas City, Missouri, three in Kansas City, Kansas, and two in Independence, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri

Ublester Molina, 26

Kevin Alarcon, 25

Rocky Orozco, 30

Salvador Valdivia, 40

Stephen Manning, 33

Carlos Ramos, 21

Joel Vargas, 30

Danzell Walker, 31

Gerald Knight, 43

Tatiana Ray, 29

Ana Morales, 27

Kansas City, Kansas

Robert Manley Jr., 30

Bernard Kelly, 35

Miranda Sanchez, 40

Independence, Missouri

Christian Love-Barker, 26

Tyreece Dickerson, 34

Thirteen of the defendants are indicted for participation in a conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms cocaine, meth and fentanyl from January 1, 2019 to June 21, 2022. The other three are indicted as leaders of the conspiracy.

Five defendants face money-laundering conspiracy charges and others are charged with various drug trafficking charges.

One Kansas City, Missouri, defendant, faces a felony in possession of a firearm charge.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a majority of the defendants were arrested Thursday morning.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.