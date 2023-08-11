GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. — At least 16 people are injured following a boat explosion Friday at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened at the Millstone Marina.

Fifteen people were injured on the boat and one person on a dock was injured.

The injuries range from minor to moderate, according to the highway patrol.

MSHP said gas fumed built up in the engine area and a spark set off the explosion.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

FOX4 will continue to update as more details become available.