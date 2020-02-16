16 people pick-pocketed during Chiefs parade and rally, police chief says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For most people, the Chiefs parade and pep rally on Feb. 5 was a day of happiness and celebration. However, 16 people ended the day with more frustration than fun.

Those people reported one wallet, five cell phone-wallet combos and 10 other cell phones stolen off of their bodies, Kansas City Chief of Police Rick Smith stated in a blog post. He said some cell phones were located in Oklahoma, Arkansas and even as far as Maryland.

Twelve cars were also broken into. Eight of them were between 19th and 22nd Streets, from The Paseo to Holmes, where many parade goers were parking.

“Criminals are opportunists,” Chief Smith said in the post. “They see a large gathering of distracted people as the perfect chance to make off with some valuable property.”

This comes before other big events coming up in Kansas City, like the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Chief Smith reminds those who attend large gatherings to remain aware of your surroundings, don’t leave anything valuable in your car, keep your car locked and keep valuables on your person in places you can see.