16-year-old boy shot, killed in Kansas City’s East Side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager is dead after a shooting yesterday in a residential neighborhood on the city’s East Side, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers were called at to a reported shooting in the 5600 block of Paloma Avenue at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 10. When police arrived, they found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound inside an apartment.

The victim was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition. Police were informed several hours later that he had died from his injuries.

The boy was identified as Jayson Ugwuh.

Detectives located a crime scene outside and began processing the evidence and speaking with witnesses. Police have not named any suspects at this time.

The KCPD asks anyone with information to please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

