16-year-old charged as an adult in record-tying fatal shooting of 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old KCK teen is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting on October 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jayvon Hunter faces second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Cristobal Gutierrez-Castillas, 43.

Police were dispatched to the area of 4400 block of Tracy Avenue on reports of a shooting. They found Gutierrez-Castillas suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooting was the 153rd homicide of 2020, which tied the record for Kansas City at the time.

The incident was caught completely on surveillance and shows Hunter arrive to the area on scooters with other unnamed suspects.

The surveillance footage shows Hunter having an argument with someone and raising a firearm and shooting Gutierrez-Castillas.

Bond for Hunter is set at $150,000 cash.

