KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old is now facing charges in Kansas City’s last homicide of 2022, court officials say.

A Jackson County Court spokesperson says the 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 45-year-old Marcus Benson.

The Office of the Juvenile Officer filed the charges Saturday, one day after the alleged shooting. FOX4 is not naming the teen since they are a juvenile.

Kansas City police were called just after 8 p.m. Dec. 30 to the area of E. 17th Street and Winchester Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Benson inside a residence shot to death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A court spokesperson said the 16-year-old is currently in custody. Court documents detailing the allegations were not immediately available.