169 Highway southbound lanes closed at 9 highway due to crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash on 169 Highway has shutdown the southbound lanes at 9 Highway, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

A tweet from the department states that a semi has overturned. An image shows the truck and trailer on their sides. The truck cabin is ripped open, lying over the median.

FOX4 has not yet received an answer on if anyone was seriously injured.

The trailer is laying perpendicular across all southbound lanes. The cabin is in one lane of the northbound side.

All traffic using that route should find an alternate route or expect delays.

FOX4 is working to find out more information and update this story.

U[date: We've learned that it is a semi that has overturned.



Also…. 169 Hwy SB on-ramp from 9 Hwy EB is closed. pic.twitter.com/d3iv5vf3eU — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 9, 2021