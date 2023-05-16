KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seventeen months after a local woman’s death from COVID-19, her daughter says she’s having to grieve twice as her mom’s headstone has still not been placed.

Jessica Taylor of Grandview says her family hadn’t gotten anywhere with this until FOX4 started asking questions Tuesday morning.

Taylor says her mom, Patricia, passed away in December 2021.

“They took her, and I never saw my mom again,” Taylor said. “She died the day before my birthday.”

Patricia Taylor’s burial expenses were covered with her life insurance, and Jessica Taylor helped design the headstone for her mom who drove school buses for 25 years.

“I really loved how they put the school bus on there and her picture was going to be right there too,” Taylor said. “I love that, but where’s it at?”

Despite having a paid invoice from just days after her mom’s death, there’s still no headstone at her gravesite at 12 Gates Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, Missouri.

When we asked if they could clear this up Tuesday, a representative said over the phone, “We’re not interested, and we don’t have a comment.”

“I need my momma’s tombstone to be out there like tomorrow,” Taylor said. “I already went without Mother’s Day, her birthday was April the 10th, we went without it.”

Also Tuesday, the funeral chapel, Lawrence A. Jones & Sons, responded.

Chapel Manager, DeLawrence Shepherd, wrote: “As I understand it, there was a backlog in the industry for 12 to 14 months like in other industries, due to COVID-19 there has been a backlog. The headstone was approved by the family on November 22, 2022 and was ordered shortly thereafter. The headstone has been ordered and is scheduled to arrive the second week of June.”

Industry experts told FOX4 about this pandemic-related backlog and worker shortage in the quarries, making it hard to get granite for the headstones.

In Taylor’s case, she says she approved the headstone well before then, and chose a less expensive concrete headstone after being told that could be delivered quicker.

“My momma’s not going to rest, I’m not going to rest until she has a tombstone there,” Taylor said.