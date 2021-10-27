17-year-old arrested for making threat to Cameron High School, police say

CAMERON, Mo. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to making a threat on social media to Cameron High School.

According to Cameron Police, the Cameron School District received notification that a threat was made using social media Tuesday night.

School administration and a school resource officer contacted police to report the threat.

During the investigation, police identified a Cameron High School student as a possible suspect. Police learned the suspect was in St. Joseph and police there responded to the suspect’s location and detained the teenager at the request of Cameron police.

The 17-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center and is awaiting formal charges.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.