SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Shawnee 17-year-old is now facing charges in a deadly crash that left a 71-year-old man dead over the weekend.

The 17-year-old, who FOX4 is not naming unless he’s prosecuted as an adult, has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of aggravated battery causing great harm, and one count of a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has already filed a motion to charge the teen as an adult.

The deadly crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road in Shawnee.

According to a Shawnee police report, the 17-year-old told police he thought he could beat the light and was speeding before the crash.

He crashed into a car stopped at the intersection, pushing it into another vehicle in front of it, the police report says. All three vehicles ended up in the middle of the intersection.

Leland R. Scott, a 71-year-old from Shawnee, was in the first car that was hit and died from his injuries. A 69-year-old passenger in his vehicle was hospitalized with critical injuries. No one was injured in the other car that was hit.

The police report indicates the 17-year-old had consumed alcohol and used illegal drugs.

The report says the teen took a breath test and had a blood alcohol level of 0.176 — two times over the legal limit for adults 21 and older to drive. However, at this time the 17-year-old is not facing any charges related to drunk driving.

The 17-year-old has a detention hearing scheduled Tuesday afternoon.