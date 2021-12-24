KC teen charged with murder in the March fatal shooting of two 15-year-olds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of two 15-year-olds.

Edward T. Shelton faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

On March 20, 2021, Kansas City police were called to a double homicide in the area of 73rd and Norton in Kansas City. Police say Dominique Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. Her friend, Dominik Simmons’s body was discovered the following early morning. He died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

According to court documents, police viewed security video of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving. Investigators used city cameras and a license plate reader to track the car.

Police also searched cell phone records and said Shelton’s cell phone was in the area of the homicide at the time of the killings.

Shelton’s cash bond is set at $200,000.