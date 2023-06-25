KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen is dead after a shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday in Kansas City.

Ricky Moore, 17, was shot and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

When the Kansas City Police Department arrived at a home near 36th Street and Michigan Avenue, they found Moore shot and unresponsive in a vehicle in front of a house.

EMS responded to the scene and took Moore to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to KCPD, detectives believe there was a gathering of some sort at the house. Mayor Quinton Lucas said the home appears to be a vacation rental.

KCPD is confident multiple people saw the shooting, but at this time they don’t know what led up to the shooting or have any suspect information.

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything, they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS Hotline.