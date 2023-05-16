KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old has died from his injuries a week after he was shot in Kansas City, police say.

On May 7, officers were called to E. 12th Street and Denver Avenue around 6:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers located the victim near E. 12th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, and EMS took the teen to the hospital in critical condition.

On May 14, police learned 17-year-old Kavon Carter died from his injuries. The death has been ruled as a homicide, KCPD said.

This is the 60th homicide in Kansas City of 2023, according to FOX4 data.

The shooting was one of three that Kansas City police investigated in less than an hour that day. The three shootings happened within about 15 miles, but officers did not say if they are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS leading to an arrest.