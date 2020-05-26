17-year-old dies from injuries after triple shooting near KCK’s Argentine Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are now investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old victim in Sunday’s triple shooting died from his injuries.

On May 24, police responded to a shots fired call just before 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of Argentine Boulevard. They talked with the 911 caller when they arrived and were then dispatched to a local hospital.

That’s where they found three male victims, one suffering from life-threatening injuries and the other two with minor injuries.

The victim with life-threatening injuries, a 17-year-old who has not been identified yet, died from his injuries later that day.

The shooting is now under investigation as a homicide.

Police have not released any details about a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.