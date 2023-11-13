GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was found dead Sunday.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. Sunday to the area of E. 127th Street and White Avenue in Grandview for a reported unresponsive person. When police arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead.

Police have not identified the teen at this time.

Grandview police said they are investigating this case as a homicide, but officials have not released any information about what led to the teen’s death yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or Grandview Police at 816-316-4980.