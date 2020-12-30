17-year-old girl critically injured in shooting at Riverside park

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Riverside police are investigating Wednesday after a teen was shot, leaving the girl with critical injuries.

Riverside police and fire crews were called to Homestead Park on Homestead Road, which is just off N.W. Vivion Road and N.W. Gateway Avenue, on a reported shooting at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they located a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All calls to the TIPS Hotline are anonymous.