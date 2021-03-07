17-year-old Ottawa girl killed in Franklin County crash

OTTAWA, Kan. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night left one person dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the crash around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Kentucky Road and Kingman Terrace, in rural Franklin County.

It was determined the driver of the vehicle was traveling north on Kentucky Road when they attempted to make a right turn onto eastbound Kingman Terrace. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and roll over.

It is believed the driver and three other passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

One of the people in the vehicle, identified as 17-year-old Madison Brooks, of Ottawa, was taken to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.