Teen who escaped Missouri detention center months ago struck, killed on highway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A teenager who escaped custody from a juvenile detention center approximately three months ago was struck and killed by a vehicle on westbound Interstate 70 Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. when mobile undercover surveillance detectives were following a vehicle the 17-year-old escapee was riding in as a passenger.

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court confirmed the 17-year-old got out of the Juvenile Detention Center on Sept. 4. The teen was being held on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and escape from custody with a deadly weapon.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said their intelligence division determined where the 17-year-old might be and detectives were following the vehicle near Broadway and Bittle.

Hayden said it appeared the driver of the car was indecisive as to whether they were going to enter the I-70 on-ramp or continue along Broadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment. The driver and 17-year-old got out of the car and ran up to Broadway.

The chief said several cars almost struck them as they were on foot on Broadway. The detectives that were following the escapee got out of their own vehicle. Those detectives were wearing vests with the word police on them. The two people then ran back down onto the ramp and entered westbound I-70 traffic. That’s when they ran in front of a vehicle driven by a woman and the juvenile suspect was struck.

The woman running with the 17-year-old is not in custody at this time.

According to the judicial court, there have been three separate escape incidents at the Juvenile Detention Center in recent months – Sept. 4, Oct. 16, and Nov. 16. Of the 10 juveniles who escaped custody, four are still at large: one from the Sept. 4 incident, one from the Oct. 16 incident, and two from the Nov. 11 incident.