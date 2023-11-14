KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are taking over a homicide investigation that officials originally believed happened in Grandview.

Now officials said their investigation led them to determine 17-year-old Amauri Hughes’ death actually happened miles away in Kansas City.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Kansas City police received a missing person report from Hughes’ family.

Then just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Grandview police were called to the area of E. 127th Street and White Avenue for a reported unresponsive person. When police arrived, they found the teen dead.

Grandview police launched a homicide investigation, calling Kansas City police to assist.

Early investigations led detectives to a home near E. 75th Street and College Avenue — over 7 miles away from where Hughes was found dead.

Detectives determined Hughes’ killing actually happened at that home on College Avenue, police said.

Police are still working with the medical examiner’s office to determine how and when Hughes died.

On Tuesday, Kansas City and Grandview police met, as well as Jackson County prosecutors, where they determined KCPD will take over the investigation.

The 17-year-old’s case will also count toward Kansas City’s 2023 homicide totals.

Kansas City police said detectives are making headway in identifying a suspect in this case, but they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.