18-year-old charged with murder after Northland man shot at gas station

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Clay County grand jury has charged an 18-year-old after a Northland man was found shot and killed outside of a gas station earlier this year.

Jraud D. Elliott, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a statement from the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office. If convicted, he could get a life sentence without parole.

Police were called on Feb. 1 to the Phillips 66 Station on Randolph Road near the I-435 interchange with MO-210. They found a man who had been shot near the gas pumps.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Kamari Hughes, died. He was weeks away from his birthday, his family told FOX4.

Police tracked Elliott with surveillance and worked to speak with witnesses at the scene.

Elliott has since been arrested. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His next court date is set for March 18, 2021. He is held on a $1 million bond.

