18-year-old charged with murdering teen near 80th and Michigan in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a young woman found near East 80th and Michigan, close to the Paseo.

Wesley Palton is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kansas City police responded to a shooting at about 5 a.m. on May 3. They found 18-year-old Mauricia Strother shot inside a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she later died.

According to court records, the homicide was linked to two other shooting incidents, one at a victim’s family member’s home near 81st and Olive and another involving another vehicle near a home in Kansas City, Kansas. Shell casings matched at all three shooting scenes.

Investigators worked with witness testimony and video surveillance to identify the suspect. They also identified a vehicle associated with Palton seen at the scene of the crime.

Prosecutors requested a $200,000 bond.