18-year-old found shot in vehicle in KC dies, police begin homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old woman has died from her injuries on May 6 after police found her shot in a vehicle three days ago.

Officers were called to a shooting at East 80th and Michigan near the Paseo at 5 a.m on Sunday, May 3. When they arrived, they found a woman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The woman, later identified as Mauricia Strother, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died.

Police are now investigating the crime as a homicide. Officials have not yet announced any suspects.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.