18-year-old killed outside KCK apartment after argument between two people

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Family and police have confirmed the name of a teen who was shot and killed outside a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment building over the weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Darrin Lamont Fry was killed early Saturday. Police said it stemmed from an argument between two people.

“He was my closest cousin; we were favorite cousins,” cousin Tiffany Fry said. “We would do everything together. I would run to him about any of my problems — except boy problems. That just wasn’t his forte, but we were like the closest.”

There’s security camera footage from the night Fry was murdered. Police said the shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, near 40th and Barber Court in KCK.

Investigators believe two men, in their late teens or early 20s, got into a fight.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and several gunshots. Then the surveillance video shows a dark-colored vehicle speed off. Just a few minutes later, a police car pulls up. Then dozens more arrive.

“Heartbreaking,” Tiffany Fry said. “I just didn’t know what to do. I broke down.”

Fry said she’s thankful to have a supportive family during this time.

She said she’s also an advocate for the “Stop the Violence Campaign.” She hoped her volunteer work and donations would keep the violence from hitting so close to home.

“I don’t know how to feel when it’s one of my own,” Fry said. “It pains me.”

Her cousin is now dead at 18 years young. But Fry will continue to do her part, promoting peace, so the Kansas City area can put an end to gun violence. It’s a deadly problem that leaders across the metro have called an epidemic.

“I feel like altercations should never end in violence. I feel like the way that went down shouldn’t have went down,” Fry said. “Nothing is worth losing your life over. You’re playing God by taking somebody’s life. I don’t like that.”

Police said this is the 15th homicide in KCK this year.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-2517. All tips are anonymous.