18-year-old man charged in connection to Independence deadly shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An 18-year-old Independence, Missouri man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 13, 2022 deadly shooting of 38-year-old Timothy Phillips.

Brayden A. Stone was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Stone was initially charged with first-degree assault but the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder after the victim died from his injuries in the shooting.

According to court records, Independence police responded just before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2022, to the area of N. Leslie Avenue.

Officers found Phillips on the scene who had been shot multiple times.

A witness told police she was standing and talking to the victim, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, when another vehicle pulled up and a man got out and confronted the victim.

The suspect shot the victim several times. Police interviewed Stone who told them he shot the victim. He also said he fled to Higginsville and threw the gun out the window along the highway.