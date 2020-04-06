18-year-old man charged in connection with deadly shooting outside Independence apartment

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old Independence man in connection with a deadly shooting on April 3, outside an Independence apartment complex.

Jason A. Belshe Jr. was charged Monday with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Nikolas Lampton.

According to court records, Independence police responded in the afternoon of April 3 to a shots fired call at the Sterling 24 Apartments on Sundown Drive.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the shooting. The shooter fired at the victim right after he turned to walk away, the video showed. Additional shots were fired as he began to run away. Belshe told police he shot the victim out of concern that the victim might pull a gun on him.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $500,000.