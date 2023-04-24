KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man is charged in the deadly shooting last Thursday of Nehemiah Newton in Raytown, Missouri.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Jay’shaun Jones with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records filed over the weekend, Raytown police officers responded to a person being shot just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, in the area of E. 87th Street and Stark Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man, identified as Newton, in the driveway of a residence, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Following a postmortem conducted the following day, detectives were informed Newton sustained thirteen total gunshot wounds, with seven in the back of the body and six in the front, according to court records.

A neighbor stated he heard people arguing outside and saw a man in a red hooded sweatshirt arguing with the victim. Shortly after, rapid gunfire followed and the victim fell to the ground, according to court records.

Another witness stated she was sitting in the living room of the home when she heard an argument outside. She stated Jones reached into a bag and pulled out a firearm. A struggle for the firearm began between Jones and Newton when Newton was shot by Jones, according to court records.

Court records show Jones had previous involvement with the Raytown Police Department in March of 2023 involving a stolen car, in which he was arrested.

Jones told detectives he shot Newton as he was moving away but thought he might pivot.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, April 27, at 1 p.m. for a bond review hearing.