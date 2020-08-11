18th and Vine concert blasted after 300 gather, many without face masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One weekend concert saw harsh criticism after hundreds gathered without masks.

A metro DJ promoted the event and said he did everything right, but not everyone masked up.

That’s concerning to local health officials. Large events continue to be a source of new COVID-19 infection across the state.

Dr. Rex Archer with the Kansas City Health Department discourages these gatherings especially if six feet of distance can’t be maintained.

“I don’t think anybody that is high risk should be going out to those venues,” he said. “They shouldn’t be going to indoor dining. They definitely shouldn’t go to bars because at those locations the mask come off.”

Steven Davis, known throughout the Kansas City area as DJ Street King, held an outdoor concert on Saturday night.

The concert was located in the 18th and Vine district, and more than 300 people attended. Davis said the purpose of the concert was to promote peace during what appears to be one of the most violent years in decades in Kansas City.

But pictures and videos of the night show large portions of the crowd not wearing masks. Davis said that KCPD strictly enforced COVID-19 guidelines.

“Just to enter here you had to get patted down, and you had to have a mask on. If you didn’t have a mask on, we had them for sale. So like if you weren’t wearing your mask, we told people they had to leave,” Davis said.

Despite the presence of security and threat of being removed, several attendees refused to put their masks back on.

Archer said the Kansas City Health Department and Mayor Quinton Lucas are in talks to possibly tighten some COVID-19 guidelines.