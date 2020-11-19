19-year-old charged in connection to deadly shooting at south Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting Wednesday night at a south Kansas City apartment.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged Graham Dill with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the shooting death of 19-year-old Logan Shank.

According to court documents, Kansas City police responded to the Timber Lakes apartments, south of Red Bridge Road on reports of a shooting.

Police found Dill in the residence and says he was talking incoherently and at one point stated to police, “Did I not kill this kid.”

Witnesses told police that several people were hanging out in two bedrooms in the apartment.

Witnesses told police they didn’t hear any argument or fighting between Shank and Dill when they suddenly heard a shot.

Police found a handgun and a bag of what appeared to be psychedelic mushrooms in Dill’s bedroom.

Detectives stated they believe Dill was under the influence of narcotics.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond for Dill.