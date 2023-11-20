PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A Platte City 19-year-old lost his life in a deadly crash on Sunday involving a semi-truck.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 6:45 p.m. Michael Stephenson was driving his Ford pickup truck west on Interstate 70 and collided with a Freightliner.

The impact totaled Stephenson’s truck and killed him. He was then taken to the Saline County Coroner’s Office for further investigation.

The 22-year-old semi-truck driver was not reported as having any injuries and his Freightliner took on only minor damages, according to the crash log.