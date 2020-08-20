19-year-old faces murder charges in connection to killing man trying to stop robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a man who was trying to stop a robbery.

Thorne McKendrick was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action related to the deadly shooting on August 1 of 33-year-old Michael Brown in front of a home near 12th and Lawndale, Jackson County prosecutors announced.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 12th and Lawndale on Aug. 1 just before 9:30 p.m.

Brown was helping relatives with some electrical work when they noticed someone with a flashlight rummaging through one of their vehicles.

Surveillance video from the home shows Brown walk outside and down stairs toward the vehicle.

“Who are you, bro? Who are you?” Brown is heard asking the suspect as the person got off the vehicle.

When police arrived on scene they found Brown suffering from a gunshot. The father of one later died at the hospital.

Security video showed the suspect ride up on a bicycle, then get into a vehicle in front of the residence. The victim is seen walking to the vehicle when McKendrick gets out of the vehicle. They struggle and McKendrick shoots Brown.

Witnesses identified McKendrick as the person who shot the victim.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000.