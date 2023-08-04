KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 19-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman has died following a drowning incident at Lake of the Ozarks.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on July 29 at the Ha Ha Tonka State Park, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol says the victim was swimming in the current and started to struggle. She went below the surface and did not resurface on their own.

A bystander then pulled the victim back to the surface a few moments later, according to the highway patrol.

The victim, identified as Yolanda Munoz-Garcia, died just after 6 p.m. on July 31 at St. Luke Medical Center.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the victim’s family.