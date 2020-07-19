19-year-old killed in early morning crash on I-35 near Gardner

GARDNER, Kan. — Gardner police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 35.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Gardner police said the driver was heading northbound on I-35 and missed the exit to 175th Street. The vehicle went into a grassy area and rolled.

The driver, a 19-year-old male and only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is helping with the investigation.