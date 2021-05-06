19-year-old Liberty man facing multiple charges for sexual contact with 13-year-old girl

LIBERTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Liberty man is facing more than a dozen felony child sex charges for his contact with a 13-year-old girl he friended through social media.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Thursday Michael D. Myers faces five counts of statutory rape, six counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, an Independence Police Department officer responded on Tuesday, April 27, to an Independence residence regarding a reported sexual offense.

The officer learned that a family member of the victim had discovered videos and photos of the 13-year-old victim engaging in sexual contact with Myers.

Some of the sexual contacts occurred in a vehicle while other minor children were in the vehicle.

Myers told police he recorded some of the acts and sent them to other people on social media.He also acknowledged he knew the victim’s age. He also admitted to police having sexual contacts with the victim.

This case remains under investigation.

