19-year-old man shot and killed in Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Prairie Village Police Department said a 19-year-old man died after being shot early Tuesday near Somerset Drive and Corinth Drive.

According to a news release from the department, around 6:18 a.m. someone called police and ask them to check on the welfare of a person. While responding to the call, police found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Officials said he died at the scene.

Prairie Village Police Department, Johnson County Crime Lab, and the Johnson County Medical Examiner are working together on the investigation. They have not yet released the man’s identity.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.