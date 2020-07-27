19-year-old’s body recovered after young man drowns in Indian Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family confirmed Monday that the body of a 19-year-old has been recovered from Indian Creek in Kansas City.

First responders were called to the creek near 103rd Street and State Line Road around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told FOX4’s Regan Porter that their friends put their feet into the water and were soon swept under.

According to Kansas City police, one person was pulled from the water but the other was still missing. Crews searched late into the night and all day Monday.

Hours later, the victim’s sister told FOX4 that divers and first responders had recovered 19-year-old Trevion McAfee.

