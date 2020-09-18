195 homicides reported in St. Louis, surpassing all of 2019

ST. LOUIS — The shooting death of a woman in St. Louis marks the city’s 195th homicide this year, topping the 194 killings in all of 2019.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the 24-year-old woman was killed Thursday night in the Benton Park West neighborhood. Police responded to a shooting call and found the victim shot in the head, unconscious and not breathing.

No further details have been released.

St. Louis has seen a huge spike in shootings, both fatal and non-fatal, since June, despite numerous efforts to curb the violence, such as an expansion of the federal effort, Operation LeGend.

Police in the city have reported historic levels of violence. Nine officers have been shot since June 1, 10 counting the retired police chief, David Dorn.

Meanwhile, Kansas City has been plagued by its own increase in crime. Despite Operation LeGend still in effect, homicides have remained on an upward trajectory. Four people have been killed in the city in the past five days.