2 adults and 2 children from Topeka killed in two-vehicle crash in Nebraska

UNION, Neb. – An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash that killed two adults and two children from Topeka, Kansas.

The crash was reported at 7:16 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 75 at Van Dorn Street, south of Union, Nebraska.

The Cass County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet truck was north on U.S. 75 when he crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The 21-year-old female driver of the Cobalt was pronounced dead on the scene, along with three back seat passengers, age 22, 4, and 5, all female.

They have not been identified at this time.

A front seat passenger, age 20, is listed in critical condition at Omaha hospital.

Everyone in the Cobalt are reported to be from Topeka.

The Cass County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash.