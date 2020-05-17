2 arrested after high-speed chase on I-49 ends near Grandview

Picture of deployed Grappler device from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people have been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that spanned about 20 miles on May 16, according to a statement from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase began when Cass County sheriff deputies tried to stop a blue truck at 4:45 p.m. on 2 Highway near Harrisonville. Police stated that the driver took off at a high rate of speed through the town, getting on northbound I-49.

Officers from four other agencies assisted in applying stop sticks, which ultimately deflated the truck’s tires. A deputy then deployed a Grappler device to bring the vehicle to a stop.

A Grappler device attaches to a cruiser’s bumper and allows an officer or deputy to ensnare a vehicle’s wheel in a tether. Pictures from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office show the yellow tether wrapped around the back driver-side wheel.

Deputies discovered suspected narcotics and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to the statement.

Charges are pending in the case.

“Today multiple agencies working together on a regional radio system were able to successfully coordinate a response to this pursuit and take two subjects into custody without injury,” Sheriff Jeff Weber said in a statement.