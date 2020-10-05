2 arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Argentine apartment in KCK

Picture of Cooper Beck (left) and Billy Blood from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in the death of a 43-year-old man found shot to death in the Argentine Neighborhood, according to Kansas City, Kansas police.

Cooper Allan Beck, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiring to interfere with a police officer, threat of violence, obstructing a felony case and felon in possession of a gun.

Billy Joe Blood, 38, is charged with conspiring to interfere with a police officer, obstructing a felony case, witness intimidation, preventing crime reporting and obstructing the arrest of a criminal.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Silver Court on Sept. 29 on a report of a dead body.

Officers identified Mitchell Lolester, of Kansas City, Kansas, dead inside of an apartment building.

Police did not release any further circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The homicide marked the 40th homicide of the year in KCK, compared to 38 in all of 2019.

Both Beck and Blood are held at the Wyandotte County jail. Beck has a bond of $250,000. Blood has a bond of $50,000.

The homicide remains under investigation. Officials ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.