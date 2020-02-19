2 arrested, charged following Cass County chase

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Two Harrisonville men are facing charges following a chase in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said that around 7 p.m. Tuesday deputies located the driver of a stolen vehicle that had been used in an armed robbery in Jackson County.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver near Anaconda Road and Clearwater in Harrisvonville when the driver refused to stop and a chase began.

The chase continued for nearly 30 minutes on gravel roads and highways near Freeman and Drexel before deputies were able to get the suspect vehicle stopped.

She sheriff’s office said at times the chase reached speeds of over 100 mph and ended at E 331st and Lacy Road east of Drexel.

The suspect driver and a passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Christopher L. Vanalst who has been charged with resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked. His bond has been set at $7,500, cash only.

The passenger was identified as 28-year-old Javier M. Morales who has been charged with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.