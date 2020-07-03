2 brothers charged with murder in shooting near Ruskin Way Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men who are brothers have been charged with murder after a man was shot and killed near Ruskin Way Park in the southern part of Kansas City, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced in a statement.

Terry L. Williams, 29, is charged with 2nd degree murder, armed criminal action, attempted drug distribution and unlawful possession of a firearm. Tyree L. Williams, 20, is charged with 2nd degree murder, armed criminal action, attempted drug distribution, resisting arrest and possessing drugs.

Just after 8 p.m. on June 30, police were dispatched to 114th and Eastern Avenue. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man, 25-year-old Quindell Burrell, near 113th Terrace and Ruskin Way with a gunshot wound. EMS declared him dead at the scene.

A witness told police that she had gone with Burrell to a drug deal. The witness said that she left, and when she came back, Burrell had been shot.

Video evidence shows both parties arriving at the park. Terry Williams can be seen getting out of a vehicle and extending his arm in “a shooting posture,” according to court documents.

After the shooting, the Williams brothers attempted to elude police in a high-speed and dangerous chase that ended near 109th and Hickman Mills Drive, according to the documents.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $300,000 cash-only for each defendant.