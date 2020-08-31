2-vehicle crash damages home, snaps power pole in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A home has been damaged and a power pole has been snapped in half after a violent two-vehicle crash at E 38th and Pittman Road on August 31.

An SUV sat totaled on the front lawn of a residence after hitting the corner of the home. The residence didn’t appear to have sustained heavy damage, but the vehicle’s front end was badly smashed, and the passenger-side door was ripped off.

A pickup truck sat on the corner of the intersection nearby. The cab appeared to have scorch marks. Its front was also smashed as well as the driver-side door.

Above the truck, crews worked on a power pole suspended in mid air. The bottom half was snapped off.

Police closed Pittman down on both sides leading up to the intersection.

Dispatch told FOX4 that there were serious injuries involved in the crash. A public information officer confirmed that there was an injury report, but it was not yet complete, so more information could not be released.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. However, heavy storms pounded the metro at the time the crash was reported early in the morning, decreasing visibility across the metro, which lead to several other crashes.

LATEST STORIES: