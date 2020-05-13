2 charged after shooting in Kansas City left 5-year-old critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman have been charged after a five-year-old was found shot in the face.

Andres Roldan and Teresa Ramirez-Martinez have been arrested, and both face charges of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on March 31 at Truman and Winchester Road in Kansas City. An off-duty police officer heard the gunshots and saw a man hanging out of an SUV firing a gun. Police found a vehicle in Independence with the shooting victim inside.

With federal help, police were able to capture Martinez first. She only knew the shooter as “Fantasma” — which means “ghost.”

With the help of surveillance video, police were able to get other witnesses to identify Roldan.

Officers later arrested him sleeping in a car.