OLATHE, Kan. — Two Children and two adults were rescued from a three-story apartment building fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call around 4 a.m. at Cedar Street and Water Street.

The Olathe Fire Department used ladders to rescue the four individuals from a fire in a three-story building but no injuries were reported in the fire. One couple has been displaced.

Firefighters say the apartment damage was moderate.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

