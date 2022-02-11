WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said two people were critically injured following a shooting took place at a grocery store located in northwest Wichita.

It happened inthe parking lot of the 21st and Maize Road Dillon’s around 2:20 p.m on Thursday.

(KSN Photo)

Police believe a fight broke out, and several shots were fired. Wichita fire crews attended to two victims in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Police are still searching for the suspects in the shooting. Residents in the nearby area were told to call 911 if they seen anything suspicious.

#BREAKING – @WichitaPolice is on the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the Dillons at 21st and Maize. We are told there are two patients in critical condition. @MmjJessica is on the way to the scene. Details on @KSNNews. — Emily Younger (@EmilyYoungerTV) February 10, 2022

Police say that the shooting is not related to the store in any way, and the store remained open.

Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.