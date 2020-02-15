2 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. — Two people are dead and one is in the hospital with multiple injuries after a head-on collision north of the metro on Valentine’s Day.

Police responded to the crash at 3:40 p.m. to Highway 73 just south of Roe Road, Major Jim Sherley with the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

An investigation revealed that the driver of a silver Subaru Forester, a 78-year-old woman, crossed over the center of the road and hit a black Dodge Journey head-on.

The driver of the Journey, 89-year-old William Giles, and the passenger, 88-year-old Charlotte Giles, died. They were from Cummings, Kansas.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to the hospital. Police are unsure why the driver crossed over the center of the road.

Major Sherley said that there is no evidence for impairment at this time.