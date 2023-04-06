KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri has left two people dead and one injured.

Kansas City police tell FOX4 emergency crews responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. in the area of E. 63rd Street and Elmwood Avenue, near Swope Park and the Kansas City Zoo.

Names of the two people killed have not been released at this time.

The condition of the person injured is also unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.