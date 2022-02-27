LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting inside a home that killed two people and injured one person.

Officers responded to a call in the 8400 block of Laurelwood around 1:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, one person was dead at the scene, and two others were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

However, one of those people later died.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

