KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead and two more were injured in a shooting at a house party late Monday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to the 7300 block of Manchester Avenue on reports of a shooting call at 10:45 p.m.

On scene, they found three victims suffering gunshot wounds. Two of those victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third was taken to the hospital and a fourth arrived at the hospital later. Both were last listed in stable condition.

Investigators say they believe the shooting took place at a house party in the area. No suspect information is available at this time.

Police ask that anyone who may have information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

