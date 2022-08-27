GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. — Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 2020 Can-Am Defender side-by-side utility vehicle was traveling on Avalon way when the driver lost control and went off the right side of the road and then overturned.

The driver has was identified as 64-year-old Mary Kirby of Gravois Mills died on the scene. The second victim was identified as 55-year-old Angela Sinclair of Blue Springs, Missouri was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead later in the evening.

Both women was ejected from the vehicle.

According to the crash reports, two other people were moderately injured while the other victim received minor injuries.

